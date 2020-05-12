The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Memorial Mass
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Turpak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Contrano Turpak


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Contrano Turpak Obituary
Marion Contrano Turpak
Grovetown, GA—Mrs. Marion Contrano Turpak, beloved wife of 45 years to Mr. William Michael Turpak, of Grovetown GA, entered into rest on May 8, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones. A private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church. Mrs. Turpak was born in New Jersey to the late Rosiaro and Mary Contrano. She had been employed as a secretary. She was preceded in death by her daughter Nicole Lisa Rescigno. In additon to her husband she is survived by her son William Turpak, seven grandchildren and one great grand child. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez Ga 30907 706-863-6747
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/13/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. King Funeral Home
Download Now