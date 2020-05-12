|
Marion Contrano Turpak
Grovetown, GA—Mrs. Marion Contrano Turpak, beloved wife of 45 years to Mr. William Michael Turpak, of Grovetown GA, entered into rest on May 8, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones. A private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church. Mrs. Turpak was born in New Jersey to the late Rosiaro and Mary Contrano. She had been employed as a secretary. She was preceded in death by her daughter Nicole Lisa Rescigno. In additon to her husband she is survived by her son William Turpak, seven grandchildren and one great grand child. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez Ga 30907 706-863-6747
