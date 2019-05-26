|
Mr. Marion Cooper, 87, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Mr. Cooper retired from the United States Army in 1972 and worked at St. Joseph's Hospital for 20 years. In addition to working, he volunteered at several places including: Meals on Wheels, the VA Hospital for 18 years, and also at several schools including CT Walker and Meadowbrook Elementary School. He loved going to church when he was able. Mr. Cooper also enjoyed fishing and was also an original member of the 25 Gents.
Mr. Cooper is preceded in death by his 8 brothers; 1 sister; mother, Maggie Cooper; and his father, Dewy McLemore. Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Eva Cooper; children, Guila B. Cooper and Marie Hutchison; brother, Macon McLemore (Ida); grandchildren, J'Nai Cooper Martin (Zebedee), Darren Moore, Kavuan Moore and Gerald Moore; great-grandchildren, Kerrigan Martin and Ronald Moore; and godchildren, Claude Jones, Carrie Perkins, Carren Perkins, Cameron Perkins, Taura Hatney and Ray Warren; and a host of family and friends who loved him dearly.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 6-8pm at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road and from 11-1 Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at The Path Worship Center . Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at The Path Worship Center, 515 North Belair Road in Evans, GA at 1pm with Rev. Robert Williams officiating. Interment will follow on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA. The United States Army will serve as pallbearers for Mr. Cooper. Honorary Pallbearers will be The 25 Gents, and Zebedee Martin and Gerald Moore.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 26 to May 28, 2019