Marion Dupree
Thomson, Georgia—Celebration of life graveside services for Mr. Marion Dupree age 68 of Hephzibah, GA will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 2:00 at Mt. Aldred C.M.E. Church Cemetery, Warren County with Rev. Eddie Walker, officiating. Public viewing will be held today, at the funeral from 12-7 pm and Sunday, 9-12:15 pm. Thomson Funeral System, 505 Gordon St. NE, Thomson in charge.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/02/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 2, 2020