Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Viewing
Saturday, May 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
View Map
Viewing
Sunday, May 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Aldred C.M.E. Church Cemetery
Warren County, GA
View Map
Marion Dupree Obituary
Marion Dupree
Thomson, Georgia—Celebration of life graveside services for Mr. Marion Dupree age 68 of Hephzibah, GA will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 2:00 at Mt. Aldred C.M.E. Church Cemetery, Warren County with Rev. Eddie Walker, officiating. Public viewing will be held today, at the funeral from 12-7 pm and Sunday, 9-12:15 pm. Thomson Funeral System, 505 Gordon St. NE, Thomson in charge.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/02/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 2, 2020
