Marion Ferrell
Martinez, Georgia—Marion Ferrell, 89, of Augusta and widower of Pansy Ferrell, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at Dwight D. Eisenhower Medical Center, Fort Gordon, GA
He was born on March 9, 1931 in Delbarton, WV, a son of the late George W. and Effie Norman Ferrell.
Mr. Ferrell served his country in the United States Army retiring after more than 25 years of service as a Command Sergeant Major. He then went to work as the manager of a UNIROYAL store, and as Service Manager at Johnson Motors.
He was a long time member of Cliffwood Presbyterian Church in Augusta and attended Westminster Presbyterian Church in Augusta.
He was predeceased by his wife, Pansy Ferrell and his daughter, Beverly Ferrell and his brother, Ray Ferrell.
He is survived by his daughters, Sandra Foster and Darline Wisda; grandchildren Bennie McManus, III, Felicia Nicole McManus, Kayleena Bargeron (Chris), Meghan Foster and Elizabeth Nichols (Brandon); 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A time of sharing and fellowship will be held on Friday, August 21, from 6pm until 8pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4303 Wheeler Rd, Augusta.
A funeral with military honors will be held at 10am, Saturday, August 22 in the mausoleum chapel at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410 Rockville, MD 20852.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/20/2020