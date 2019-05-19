Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Percival
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Frank Percival


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marion Frank Percival Obituary
M.F. Percival, 82, passed away peacefully at home on May 12, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon at Bethel United Methodist Church, 416 2nd Street, Jackson, SC. We look forward to his family and friends sharing brief stories and memories of Frank.

Mr. Percival was a long-time resident of Jackson, SC and retired from the Savannah River Plant. He was the youngest of eight siblings and their parents were James and Maggie Percival of Grovetown, GA. He was married to Christine Toole Percival for 46 years prior to her death.

Survivors include his son, Randy Percival of Jackson; daughter, Sherry Percival Kopf, of Hillsborough, NC; three grandchildren Kelly Sayed, Kara Fogle and Kevin Kopf; six great-grandchildren Cady, Cora, Kinley, Robert, Christopher and Rylan; his companion of 17 years, Geneva Hall of Jackson.

McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now