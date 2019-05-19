|
|
M.F. Percival, 82, passed away peacefully at home on May 12, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon at Bethel United Methodist Church, 416 2nd Street, Jackson, SC. We look forward to his family and friends sharing brief stories and memories of Frank.
Mr. Percival was a long-time resident of Jackson, SC and retired from the Savannah River Plant. He was the youngest of eight siblings and their parents were James and Maggie Percival of Grovetown, GA. He was married to Christine Toole Percival for 46 years prior to her death.
Survivors include his son, Randy Percival of Jackson; daughter, Sherry Percival Kopf, of Hillsborough, NC; three grandchildren Kelly Sayed, Kara Fogle and Kevin Kopf; six great-grandchildren Cady, Cora, Kinley, Robert, Christopher and Rylan; his companion of 17 years, Geneva Hall of Jackson.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 19, 2019