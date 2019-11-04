|
|
Marion "Jay" James
Augusta, GA—Marion "Jay" James
Mr. Marion Chesley James, Jr., entered into rest Monday, November 4, 2019, at University Hospital.
Graveside Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 12:00 P.M., in Westover Memorial Park.
He was born in Augusta, GA to the late Marion "Chesley" and Maude Perry James. He served in the Georgia National Guard and was a retired Truck Driver for Praxair.
He is survived by his children, Kim Fields (James) of Augusta, Rhonda Winn of Augusta and Anthony James of Social Circle and one grandson Dalton Fields.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 6:00 P.M., until 8:00 P.M., at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11-05-2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 5, 2019