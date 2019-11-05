Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Westover Memorial Park
Marion "Jay" James

Marion "Jay" James Obituary
Marion "Jay" James
Augusta, GA—Marion "Jay" James
Mr. Marion Chesley James, Jr., entered into rest Monday, November 4, 2019, at University Hospital.
Graveside Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 12:00 P.M., in Westover Memorial Park.
He was born in Augusta, GA to the late Marion "Chesley" and Maude Perry James. He served in the Georgia National Guard and was a retired Truck Driver for Praxair.
He is survived by his children, Kim Fields (James) of Augusta, Rhonda Winn of Augusta and Anthony James of Social Circle and one grandson Dalton Fields.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 6:00 P.M., until 8:00 P.M., at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/6/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019
