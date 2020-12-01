1/1
Marion Little Durden "Bebe" Smith
1945 - 2020
Marion Little "Bebe" Durden Smith
Augusta, GA—Marion Little "Bebe" Durden Smith died November 29, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at the Louisville City Cemetery at 11:00 am on Friday, December 4, 2020, where Mrs. Smith will be buried adjacent to seven generations of her family.
Mrs. Smith was the wife of the late Cason Conrad Smith Jr and was the daughter of the late Judge and Mrs. Homer S. Durden Jr. of Swainsboro. She is survived by her daughters Marion Little Durden Smith Lemarr and Jean-Marie Cason Smith, her adored grandchildren Marion Eason Lemarr, Helen Harrington Lemarr and Adam Jackson Lemarr, Jr. Her son in law Adam Jackson Lemarr.
Born in Augusta on July 18, 1945, she was a graduate of the Henry Grady School of Journalism of the University of Georgia where she was a member of Phi Mu Fraternity and Theta Sigma Phi, Journalism Honor Society and selected Miss Athens – University of Georgia.
Prior to many years of ill health, Mrs. Smith was active in civic affairs including membership in the Augusta Symphony Guild. She served as Chairman of the Symphony Guild Cotillion in 1988 and was presented at the 1965 Symphony Cotillion. She was also a past Board member of the Junior League of Augusta, the March of Dimes, YWCA, and the Summerville Neighborhood Association. A member of the Augusta Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Augusta Chapter of the Daughters of the American Colonists and the National Society of the Dames of the Magna Carta, Mrs. Smith was also a member of Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 at Platts Funeral Home on Crawford Avenue.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Stained-Glass Window Restoration Fund of the Louisville United Methodist Church, 301 West Seventh St., Louisville, Ga. 30434 or Affinis Hospice 1365 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta Ga. 30909.
Platt's Funeral Home 721 Crawford Avenue
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
DEC
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Louisville City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
