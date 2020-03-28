|
|
Marion "Mickey" O'Hara
North Augusta, South Carolina—Private Graveside Services for Mr. Marion "Mickey" O'Hara, 87, who entered into rest March 27, 2020, will be conducted Monday in Westover Memorial Park. Reverend J. Renaurd West, Jr., officiating.
Mr. O'Hara was a native of Augusta, Georgia having been raised in Charleston, South Carolina. He was a graduate of Bishop England High School and The Citadel, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree. Mr. O'Hara was a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict and also served in the US Navy. He retired as president of First of Georgia Insurance Company having also worked with Nationwide Insurance and the Insurance Company of Georgia. Mr. O'Hara was an active parishioner of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church and served in a variety of roles over the years. He was an avid golfer and served as president of the North Augusta Country Club, Westlake Country Club and Forest Hills Golf Association.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Jean Murphy O'Hara; four daughters, Elaine Ergle, North Augusta, SC, Karen (Randy) Haskins, Martinez, GA, Julie Grant, North Augusta, SC and Diane (Richie) Caudill, North Augusta, SC; five grandchildren, Melissa (Chris) Coogler, Kristen (Ross) Smith, Bryan Ergle, Kelly Grant and Joshua Haskins; four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 139 Way of Peace, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors in North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.poseycares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - march 29, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020