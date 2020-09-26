1/1
Marion Whitehead
Marion Whitehead
Augusta, GA— Mrs. Marion Goodyear Whitehead, 94, loving wife of the late Major Herbert S. Whitehead, Sr., entered into rest on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her residence.
Private Funeral services will be held with the Reverend John Donaldson officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Whitehead was born in Miami, FL to the late James and Rosalind Blount Goodyear. She was a graduate of Miami High School, an avid Bridge player and a member of Burns Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a kind hearted woman that brought joy to all who were around her, she will be missed by many.
She was preceded death by her daughter Vicki Lee Whitehead.
Survivors include her children, Susan Whitehead of Augusta, Herbert S. Whitehead, Jr., of Lincolnton, Douglas J. Whitehead, Sr., and his wife Caroline of Augusta and Carolyn Phares and her husband Mathue of Martinez; grandchildren Christopher Whitehead, David Johnson and his wife Ginny, Herbert S. Whitehead,III, Tyler Phares, Douglas J. Whitehead, Jr., and Carl Whitehead and seven great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Burns Memorial United Methodist Church 2372 Lumpkin Road Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1:00 PM until the hour of service.
Per CDC guidelines and the national health concern, social distancing will be observed and the wearing of masks are requested.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors 2502 Richmond Hill Road Augusta, GA 30906
chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/27/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
