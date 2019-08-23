Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Marita Smart Myers Obituary
Marita Smart Myers
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Mrs. Marita Smart Myers, 88, who entered into rest August 22, 2019, will be conducted Monday morning at 10 o'clock in Westover Memorial Park. Reverend Robert L. Hendrick officiating.
Mrs. Myers was a life-long resident of Augusta. She was a member of Christ Church Presbyterian. Mrs. Myers was a retired Teacher with the Richmond County Board of Education and a 50 year member of Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority. She was predeceased by her husbands, Herbert Smart, George Forbes and Gene Myers.
Survivors include three daughters, Vivian (the late Ron) Easler, Daphne (Danny) Granade and Janet (Dave) Rigsby; seven grandchildren, Laura Granade, Dan (Ashley) Granade, David (Wendy) Granade, Mark (Sara) Easler, Sarah (Glenn) Horton, Dylan Rigsby and Steven Rigsby; seven great grandchildren, Vance Easler, Bayre Easler, Jaime Ivey, DJ Granade, Katelynn Fulmer, Allie Fulmer and Kyler Murray.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 4 until 5.
Memorials may be made to Christ Church Presbyterian, 4201 Southern Pines Drive, Evans, GA 30809.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2019
