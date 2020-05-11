|
Marjorie E. Chase
Augusta, GA (formerly of Plainwell)—Marjorie passed away May 4, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. She was born April 9, 1936 in Niles, the daughter of Roy and Bertha (Sparks) Brigham. Marjorie was a 1954 graduate of Berrien Springs High School and had lived in Plainwell, MI, Grass Lake, MI and Augusta, GA. For many years she was a nurse's aide and lab technician at Chelsea Hospital and was a traveling nurse's aide in Jackson. She was a loving housewife, mother, grandmother and den mother. Marjorie was a member of the United Methodist Church in Plainwell where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school and the First Baptist Church in Augusta, GA., where she participated in the choir and 1st Family Singers. On May 18, 1957 in Berrien Springs she married Bernard Chase who preceded her in death. Surviving are her sons, Michael (Carol) Chase of Augusta, GA., Kevin Chase of Martin, MI and Bradley Chase of Augusta, GA; grandsons, Stephen and Jonathan Chase; sister, Sandra Jones of Wellston, OK along with several nieces and nephews . She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Barbra Henderson and brother, Gordon Brigham. Marjorie's family would like to thank Alliance Hospice, Friendly Care Companions, Dr. Miriam Atkins Oncologist and family physician, Dr. Andrew VanAlstine for providing their mother with excellent care and compassion. A private graveside service will be held at East Martin Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Marjorie may be made to the , or to the American Diabetes Association. Messages of condolence may be posted at www.WinkelFuneralHome.com.
