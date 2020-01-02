|
|
Marjorie Lynn Bowen Collins
Augusta, Georgia—Marjorie Lynn Bowen Collins (63), beloved wife of Steven Collins, was called home to her Lord on Friday, December 27, 2019. Lynn was a lifetime resident of Augusta GA, graduate of Aquinas High School and Augusta College, and retired as a nurse and legal nurse consultant. Lynn loved God and shared her faith by loving, witnessing to, and helping others. Lynn was predeceased by her parents Bill and Frances Bowen and brother-in-law Carbon Stewart. She is survived by her sister Paula Stewart and her brother Mike Bowen (wife Anne) and their extended families whom she dearly loved. Lynn had a wonderful sense of humor and was the life/fun of any party/gathering and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She will be memorialized at a private family gathering. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that you make a donation to .
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020