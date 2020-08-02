Marjorie Rahn
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Saturday, August 1, 2020, Mrs. Marjorie "Marge" A. Rahn, 85, loving wife of 64 years to Arthur "Art" O. Rahn, Jr., DDS.
Born and raised in Minneapolis, MN, Marge graduated from Washburn High School and from St. Olaf College with a degree in education in 1956. After many relocations, the family settled in Augusta, GA where she was a member of the Junior League of Augusta and was very active at Advent Lutheran Church where she was on the church council for many years and Sunday school teacher. Her biggest pleasure was teaching the pre-school children at Aldersgate United Methodist Church for many years and associating with the many youngsters and their families.
Family members, in addition to her husband, include her sons: Arthur Carl Rahn and Mark Rahn (Melissa); daughter: Kristin L. Rahn; and grandson: Colton Rahn.
Special thanks to all the caregivers at Elmcroft and Brandon Wilde (Arbor) for all their excellent care that they gave to her over the last 20 years. These people cannot be thanked enough.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 106 SRP Dr., Suite A, Evans, GA 30809.
