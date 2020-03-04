|
Marjorie Sumner
Evans, Georgia—Marjorie Ann Fenimore Sumner, 89, died [of lung cancer] on March 2, 2020, in Evans, GA. A native of Moorestown, NJ, Marjorie lived for eight years in Harlem, GA, before moving to Morningside Assisted Living in Evans in 2019. Marjorie was born on Oct. 15, 1930, in Collingswood, NJ, to Henry Haines Fenimore II and Elizabeth (Neal) Fenimore. In 1938, Fenimore purchased "Sunnyside Farm" on Hooton Rd. in Mt. Laurel, NJ, where Marjorie spent the happiest years of her life. She married William Dayton Sumner, also of Moorestown, in 1950. Together, they had four daughters, Elizabeth Neal Sumner, Katharine Hathaway Hansen, Margaret Robinson "Robin" Boyd (Tommy), and Carolynn Fenimore Gaiason (Scott). She lived and worked in Ocala and, later, Pine Lakes, FL, where she worked as a children's sunday school teacher and church secretary at First Baptist Church of Pine Lakes. She also partnered with daughter Robin in raising and showing Staffordshire Bull Terriers. Marjorie moved to Harlem, GA, in 2012. During her time in Harlem, she actively plied her interest in gardening, creating an inviting bird habitat, and continued to enjoy the company of her dogs. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, brother H. Haines Fenimore, Jr., and daughter Elizabeth. She is survived by daughters Katharine, Robin, and Carolynn; beloved grandchildren Mary Hathaway Hansen, John Randall Hansen, Katharine Isabel Hughes Hood, Ian Alexander Hood, Samuel Bruce Souers, and David Fenimore, Souers; and great-grandchildren Alexis Isabel Boudreau, Cassidy Ann Hawkins, Jackson Lawrence Gilbert, and Neva Sparrow LaVergne; and her beloved Staffordshire Bull Terrier, "Tuggie." She was a member of Old Union Baptist Church in Harlem. Her remains will be interred at Colestown Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ. At her behest, no service is planned. In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible donations in Marjorie's name can be made to support Staffordshire Bull Terrier rescues worldwide through "The Stafford Knot" via Paypal or Venmo at:
The Augusta Chronicle - March 5, 2020
