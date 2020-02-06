|
Marjory C. Little
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Marjory C. Little, 81, beloved wife of 58 years of the late Robert Lee Little, entered into rest on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Platt's Belair Road Chapel with the Rev. Dorna Adams officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until time of service.
She is survived by her daughters; Lee Martin (Rick), Emmaly Dawson and Bridgett Draper, as well as ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Stevens Creek Dream Center at 3364 Peach Orchard Road Augusta, GA 30906 or to the Forces United, 701 Greene Street, Augusta, Ga., 30901.
