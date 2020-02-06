Home

Services
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
3:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA
View Map
Marjory C. Little Obituary
Marjory C. Little
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Marjory C. Little, 81, beloved wife of 58 years of the late Robert Lee Little, entered into rest on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Platt's Belair Road Chapel with the Rev. Dorna Adams officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until time of service.
She is survived by her daughters; Lee Martin (Rick), Emmaly Dawson and Bridgett Draper, as well as ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Stevens Creek Dream Center at 3364 Peach Orchard Road Augusta, GA 30906 or to the Forces United, 701 Greene Street, Augusta, Ga., 30901.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/07/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020
