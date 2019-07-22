|
|
Mark A. Corulli
Evans, GA—Mark Angelo Corulli, 59, of Evans, Georgia, died peacefully at home on Sunday, July 14, 2019 after a two-year battle with brain cancer.
Mark is survived by his wife, Anna Corulli, and their three boys: Charlie, Christian, and Marcus; his parents: Cecil and Deloris Corulli; his siblings: Chuck Corulli, Dave Corulli, Lori Corulli, and Matt Corulli; and numerous nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at Saint Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Grovetown, Georgia at 1:00 p.m. on August 5, 2019. Visitation with the family will be that same day in the main church narthex at 12:30 p.m. Interment and a reception will immediately follow the funeral on the grounds of the church.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/02/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019