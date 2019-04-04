The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Mark Alan Stephenson


Mark Alan Stephenson Obituary
Mark Alan Stephenson, 57, entered into rest on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He will be forever remembered for his love of family, fishing, hunting, golf, the Braves, Georgia Bulldogs, and of course his witty sense of humor. Survivors include his mother, Carolyn Turner, his daughter, Amanda Stephenson and grandson Tristan, his brother, Dale Stephenson (Andria), his sister, Dana Johnson (Jimmy) and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

A Celebration of his life visitation will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm at

Thomas L. King Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers family request donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN. 38105.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019
