Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Mark Edwin Smith Obituary
Mark Edwin Smith
Augusta, GA—Mark Edwin Smith, 59, husband of Leea Painter Smith, entered into rest Friday, February 14, 2020, at Doctors Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 12:00 noon from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Dr. Todd Wiggins and Dr. Robert Driggers officiating.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/16/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020
