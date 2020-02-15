|
|
Mark Edwin Smith
Augusta, GA—Mark Edwin Smith, 59, husband of Leea Painter Smith, entered into rest Friday, February 14, 2020, at Doctors Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 12:00 noon from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Dr. Todd Wiggins and Dr. Robert Driggers officiating.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
