Mark Huff
Lincolnton, Ga—Mr. Mark David Huff, 60 of Elberton Hwy., Lincolnton, Ga. entered into rest on Monday, February 3, 2020 at his residence.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Assembly of God, Lincolnton, Ga. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at the church.
Mr. Huff, born on July 15, 1959, was born and raised in Augusta. He attended and received his automobile technician certification from Richmond Academy. He had worked as a painting and maintenance contractor for Olin Chemicals for 15 years. Also, he had refurbished firearms for Ft Gordon during the Gulf War. Although he was diagnosed with diabetes during his youth, his condition didn't slow him down much. He was an avid fisherman, and dirt track race car driver. In 1995, he moved to the farm in Lincoln County where he had raised cows, goats, chickens and even an emu or two.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Blackledge Huff; son, David Michael Huff of Lincolnton; daughter, Melissa H. Wilson and husband Jeramy of Washington; parents, William C. "Bubba" and Helen Beasley Huff; brother, William C. "Clint" and wife Anne Huff of Lincolnton; sister, Michelle H. Beaver and husband Rocky of Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Katie Priess of Clarksville, TN, Rebecca Wilson of Washington, Sara Hargrove and husband Walker of Washington, Erin Wilson, Haley Wilson both of Augusta, Christopher Wilson of Washington; great- grandchildren, Eastyn Hargrove, Bjorn Callaway, Susan Hargrove,; much loved friends, Doug and Heather Doan and daughter Anisha; numerous nieces and nephews. His brother, Dennis Michael Huff, preceded him in death.
Beggs Funeral Home, Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mr. Mark David Huff.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/05/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020