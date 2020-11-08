Mark Shawn Woodward Beasley
Evans, GA—Entered into rest on Friday, November 6, 2020, Mark Shawn Woodward Beasley, 56, loving husband of Valerie Mutimer Beasley.
Mark was a native of Augusta, and a loving husband, father and son. He attended Augusta College on a tennis scholarship. He was an avid golfer and pickleball player. He was the Senior Executive Officer for Wiremesh Corporation. Mark was known for his ever present sense of humor, his Christian faith and love for his family.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his son: Daniel Brandt Beasley; parents: Dan and Melba Beasley; mother and father-in-law: Roy and Barbara Mutimer and many other loving family members.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Eddie Bradford officiating. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UHCF for heart health.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
