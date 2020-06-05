Mark Shivers
Augusta, GA—Mark Quentin Shivers was born November 19, 1952 in Wilson, North Carolina., to the late Quentin L. Shivers and Louise Shingleton Shivers. He died May 11, 2020 in Augusta after an extended illness.
When Mark was around four, the family moved to Augusta, where he was raised and educated. He was voted the handsomest boy in high school. Mark loved to travel and after a stint in the Navy, he moved to San Francisco, where he worked as a professional photographer. He spent several years living in Lodi Vecchio, Italy, and later, in Washington, D.C. His most recent trips were to San Miguel De Allende, Mexico, where he was considering a move.
Mark was a gentle soul who loved animals. He had a great eye for beauty and collected antiques. He was known for his stylish hats, Italian shoes, prodigious memory, sweet disposition, and most of all, his love of family. In his later years he moved back to Augusta to be near his parents.
Celebrations of his life will be held this summer in the Sonoran Desert and on Tybee Island. Thomas Poteet & Son of Augusta has handled his arrangements.
The family would like to thank the dedicated doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers who cared for him at Piedmont Hospital of Atlanta, Select Specialty Hospital of Augusta and Stevens Park Health and Rehabilitation.
He leaves behind his sisters Sherrill (Malcolm) Cook of Gilbert, Az. and Beth (Larry) Siciliano of Augusta, Ga. He also leaves his nephews Wallace Reid of Gilbert, Az. and Max Siciliano of Atlanta, Ga., as well as the family's long-time friend Tom Turner and numerous friends and family members.
The Augusta Chronicle - Friday 6/5/2020
