Marlene Adams
Augusta, GA—Augusta, GA—Ms. Marlene Adell Adams, 81, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11am on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel.
Ms. Adams is preceded in death by her father, Lamarr Yates; mother, Romayne Yates; and her brother, Dennis Yates. Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia Dirksen and her husband Kurt of Iowa; son, Duane Thomas of Virginia; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Ms. Adams was a resident of Augusta, GA for 42 years after moving from Germany. She faithfully attended Bayvale Baptist Church for over 20 years. She retired from the Richmond County Board of Education as an insurance specialist after more than 20 years of employment. Ms. Adams was a Proud Member of the Red Hat Society and also a member of the Senior Circle in Augusta, GA. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, playing Bingo with her friends, going to second hand shops and spending time with her family.
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/12/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
