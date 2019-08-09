Home

W.H. Mays Mortuary - Augusta
1221 JAMES BROWN BLVD.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-6401
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
1260 Wrightsboro Rd.
Augusta, GA
Marquez D. Bey Obituary
Mr. Marquez D. Bey
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Marquez D. Bey entered into rest on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Mount Calvary Baptist Church,1260 Wrightsboro Rd., Augusta, Georgia 30901. Rev. Dr. Clyde Hill, Sr., pastor-officiating. Interment will be private.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019
