Mr. Marquez D. Bey
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Marquez D. Bey entered into rest on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Mount Calvary Baptist Church,1260 Wrightsboro Rd., Augusta, Georgia 30901. Rev. Dr. Clyde Hill, Sr., pastor-officiating. Interment will be private.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019