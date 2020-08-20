Marshall Wormely
Augusta, GA—Mr. Marshall Wormely entered into rest on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Walker Memorial Park. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Wormely; sons, Danny Wormely, Marshall E. Wormely, Percy Wormely; daughters, Carnetta Wormely, Jackie Woodson, Tammy Harris; sister, Dorothy Summers; brother in-law, Cleophus Summers; twelve grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Mr. Wormely may be viewed at the funeral home on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 12-5 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/20/2020