Martha Ann Baumann OFS
Augusta, Ga—With Great love, we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother Martha Ann Baumann O.F.S., age 79 of Augusta, Georgia. She passed peacefully in the home of her daughter Cheryl Peay in Ventura, California on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She leaves behind two loving daughters; Cheryl Peay of Ventura, California and Michelle Baumann of Charlottesville, Virginia. She was a giving stepmother to Theresa Sweeny, Leslie Baumann, and Teddy Baumann of Georgia. She was the Happy Happy Happy Grandmother to Filip Selena of Santa Monica, Sebastian Selena of Virginia and Brandon Peay of Ventura. Dear sister to Richard Hussey of Georgia, Mary Lou Brigandi of Florida, William Hussey of Georgia, John Hussey of Illinois, Peter Hussey of Georgia, and Joseph Hussey of Georgia. She is fondly remembered by multiple nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Martha was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 2, 1940. She started her long career into nursing in 1961 with graduation from Maryview Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia. She then raised two daughters, worked full time, and went to school to complete her B.S in Nursing at UVA in 1973. Immediately she became a Nursing Instructor at PVCC in Virginia. Upon moving to Florida, she continued her education at the University of Miami earning a Geriatric Nurse Practitioner Certification in June 1976. Having reached these achievements she began her extensive career at the Veterans Administration of Riviera Beach, Florida in 1977. Upon her move to Augusta, Georgia in 1982, she continued this service as a Geriatric Nurse Practitioner in Primary Care and Home Based Primary Care until her retirement in 2004. Inspired by her younger daughter she went on to complete a Masters in Clinical Nursing in 1990 from the Medical College of Georgia. In 2000, she was nominated by her colleagues and Awarded Nurse of the Year for the state of Georgia. One year of retirement was too much for mom and so she returned to her beloved profession by teaching as a Clinical Instructor at the University of South Carolina in Aiken until her first stroke in 2010 forced her into retirement. She enjoyed her retirement by extensive travels with family and friends. While doing all of this, she chose to devote herself to Jesus by joining the Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Fraternity Secular Franciscan Order in 2008.
"Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your Master."Matthew 25:23
A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, December 7, 2019, with a Franciscan Wake at 11:00am, Rosary at 11:30 am, and Mass at 12:00Noon, in St. Mary on the Hill, 1420 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904. A Reception and Celebration of Life will follow the service in the Ramada Inn and Conference Center, 640 Broad Street, Augusta.
The Family would like to Thank Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association for their Hospice Care and Sacred Heart Catholic Church for its Eucharistic Ministry. God be with you.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to any of the following charities that were dear to her heart: Catholic Charities, , Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi, or ASPCA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019