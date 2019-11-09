|
Mrs. Martha Ann Dority
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Martha Ann Dority of Dublin Drive entered into rest Thursday, November 7, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Dority is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Wanda and Victor Elam. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11am at Beulah Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Sam Davis officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Remains will lie in state at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Family and friends will assemble at the church. C.A. Reid Memorial Funeral Home, 314 Laney Walker Blvd., Augusta, GA 30901.
