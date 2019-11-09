Home

C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Martha Ann Dority Obituary
Mrs. Martha Ann Dority
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Martha Ann Dority of Dublin Drive entered into rest Thursday, November 7, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Dority is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Wanda and Victor Elam. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11am at Beulah Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Sam Davis officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Remains will lie in state at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Family and friends will assemble at the church. C.A. Reid Memorial Funeral Home, 314 Laney Walker Blvd., Augusta, GA 30901.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 10, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019
