|
|
Martha Ann Durden, 80, wife of the late Morris Leon Durden, Jr, entered into rest Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 25, 2019, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Harold Jones officiating.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Durden, daughter of the late Ivey T. and Gertrude Peebles Thomas, was born in Johnson County, GA. She was a homemaker and a member of New Horizon Church of God.
She is survived by her children, Theodosia Durden Hodge (Garry), of Swainsboro, GA, Morris Leon Durden III (Leslie), of Grovetown, GA, Timothy G. Durden (Aimee), of North Augusta, SC, Marvy H. Durden, of Augusta, and Lemuel L. Durden (Trinh), of Social Circle, GA; her sisters, Mary Sears, of Vidalia, Shirley Stowe, Glenda Henry, and JoAnne Bedgood, all of Swainsboro; sixteen grandchildren, and eighteen great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to New Horizon Church of God, 3119 Old Louisville Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends Monday, March 25, from 1:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019