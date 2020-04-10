Home

Martha Ann Stallings Obituary
Aiken, SC—Martha Ann Stallings, entered into rest April 8, 2020 at Pruitt Health North Augusta. A private graveside service will be held with the Rev. Bruce Wright officiating. Martha a native of Aiken County was a graduate of Schofield High School. Upon graduation, she moved to Bronx, NY where she worked for New York Telephone Company and Columbia Presbyterian Hospital as a Telephone/Switchboard Operator. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant at We Care and Carriage Hill Nursing Facilities. She was a member of Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church. Survivors include two brothers, Sam (Mamie) Stallings, Jr., and Willie James (Hazel) Stallings; two brothers-in-law, Elmo Bush and William Wiggs, a host of other relatives and friends.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - April 11 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2020
