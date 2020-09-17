Mrs. Martha "Archie" Beard
Harlem, GA—Mrs. Martha "Archie" Beard, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at AU Medical Center. She will truly be missed by her loving family and the Harlem GA community. An outdoor Funeral Service will be conducted Saturday, September 19, 2020, 2pm at New Holt Missionary Baptist Church, 210 Verdery St. Harlem, GA 30814, followed by the Interment at 2nd Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery 300 S. Bell St. Harlem, GA 30814. A Public Viewing will be Friday, September 18, 2020, 2-8pm at Martin Taylor Funeral Home, 911 Appling Harlem Rd. Harlem, GA 30814/ 706-556-0506
The Augusta Chronicle - September 18, 2020