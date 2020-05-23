|
Martha C. Kendall
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Martha Carter Kendall, 92, wife of the late John R. Kendall, entered into rest on Friday, May 22, 2020.
A private family graveside service will be held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
A lifelong resident of Aiken County, Mrs. Kendall was the daughter of the late P.B. and Mae Brown Carter. She was a member of Belvedere First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for over 50 years. She was active in promoting the welfare of special needs children, served as President of the Augusta ARC, and served at Lynndale School. She was a bookkeeper for Holloway Tire Co. for 29 years and at Tannenbaum Jewelers for 5 years. When she wasn't working or volunteering, she was also a caterer for more than 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Van Kendall; her brothers, James Carter, Richard Carter, and Frank Carter as well as her son-in-law, Bob Plymale.
Survivors include her daughters, Cindy Heron (Brock) and Julie Plymale; her grandchildren, Brock Heron, Jr. (Ginny) and Brantley Alvanos (Alex).
Memorials may be made to the Tri-Development Center of Aiken County, P.O. Box 698
Aiken, SC 29802-0698.
