Martha C. KendallNorth Augusta, SC—Mrs. Martha Carter Kendall, 92, wife of the late John R. Kendall, entered into rest on Friday, May 22, 2020.Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Belvedere First Baptist Church with Rev. John Meyer officiating.Memorials may be made to the Tri-Development Center of Aiken County, P.O. Box 698Aiken, SC 29802-0698.