Martha C. Kendall
Martha C. Kendall
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Martha Carter Kendall, 92, wife of the late John R. Kendall, entered into rest on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Belvedere First Baptist Church with Rev. John Meyer officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Tri-Development Center of Aiken County, P.O. Box 698
Aiken, SC 29802-0698.
The Augusta Chronicle - 6/21/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
