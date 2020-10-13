Martha Carol Williams Johnson
Augusta, GA—Carol Johnson, 73 went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020 peacefully at home.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Platt's Crawford Avenue Chapel with Dr. Mark Sterling officiating. Interment to follow at West View Cemetery.
Carol loved her family very much and she will be remembered as a loving mother and Nana to her 6 grandchildren. She was born in Toombs County, GA on July 21, 1947 to J.C. and Vannie Sue Williams. Carol moved to Augusta in 1966 after her marriage to Don Johnson. She then started her career in the mortgage business as an underwriter and worked at Georgia Bank and Trust until her retirement.
Carol is survived by her husband, Donald Johnson; her children, Michele Collman (Chris), Chris Johnson (Tracy) and Casey Johnson (Angela); her grandchildren, Meagan Collman, Jessica Collman, Madeline Johnson, Jordan Ashley Johnson and Gavin Johnson; her brothers, Doyle Williams (Reba) and Larry Williams (Carolyn); and by her dear friend, Vickie Williams. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Chandler Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Gavin Johnson, Dean Williams, John Williams, David Williams, Kurt Williams, Brett Williams, Ricky Poston, Dylan Russell, and Drew Taylor.
If so desired memorials may be made to the CSRA American Heart Association
, 516 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC, 29841.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Friends and family are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
