James Funeral Home
630 North Main
Wrens, GA 30833
(706) 547-2522
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Wrens Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Wrens Memorial Gardens
Martha Edwards Gay


1935 - 2020
Martha Edwards Gay Obituary
Martha Edwards Gay
Wrens, GA—Martha Edwards Gay, 84, loving wife of Oliver Gay Jr., entered into eternal rest Monday, January 27, 2020 at Doctors Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Wrens Baptist Church with Reverends Mason Davis and Carson Fellows officiating. Interment will follow in the Wrens Memorial Gardens.
Martha was preceded in death by her son, Randy Gay; son-in-law, Leon Peebles; parents, Etta Huffmaster and Hugh Edwards; and two brothers and their wives, Hugh Edwards (Margaret) and Bill Edwards (Barbara). Other survivors include a daughter, Marsha Peebles; daughter-in-law, Sharon Gay Broome (Alan); three grandchildren, Marc Peebles (Holly), Lee Peebles (Marissa) and Randy Gay Jr. (Amy); six great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, church family and friends. Pallbearers will be Mike Adams, Doug Edwards, Jim Gay, Harold Howard, Charles Milburn and George Samples.
The family will receive friends at Wrens Baptist Church from 12:00–2:00PM Thursday, January 30th prior to the services.
Visit www.JamesFHWrens.com for more detail and to sign the personal guestbook.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for Martha Edwards Gay.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/29/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020
