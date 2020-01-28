|
Martha Edwards Gay
Wrens, GA—Martha Edwards Gay, 84, loving wife of Oliver Gay Jr., entered into eternal rest Monday, January 27, 2020 at Doctors Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Wrens Baptist Church with Reverends Mason Davis and Carson Fellows officiating. Interment will follow in the Wrens Memorial Gardens.
Martha was preceded in death by her son, Randy Gay; son-in-law, Leon Peebles; parents, Etta Huffmaster and Hugh Edwards; and two brothers and their wives, Hugh Edwards (Margaret) and Bill Edwards (Barbara). Other survivors include a daughter, Marsha Peebles; daughter-in-law, Sharon Gay Broome (Alan); three grandchildren, Marc Peebles (Holly), Lee Peebles (Marissa) and Randy Gay Jr. (Amy); six great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, church family and friends. Pallbearers will be Mike Adams, Doug Edwards, Jim Gay, Harold Howard, Charles Milburn and George Samples.
The family will receive friends at Wrens Baptist Church from 12:00–2:00PM Thursday, January 30th prior to the services.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for Martha Edwards Gay.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020