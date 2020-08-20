Martha Ellen Bates Cosnahan
Mount Pleasant, SC— Martha Ellen Bates Cosnahan, 81, of Mount Pleasant, SC, formerly of Augusta, Ga, passed away peacefully with her daughter at her bedside on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Martha was born 12/16/1938 in Augusta, GA to the late Laura Lucille Harley Bates and George W. Bates.
Martha moved to Mount Pleasant in 2008 to live closer to her family after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Cosnahan Ulbricht (Randy) and granddaughter, Emily Ulbricht Amerson (Cody), all of Mount Pleasant, SC.
Funeral service will be private.
