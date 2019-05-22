Ciccarello, Martha Ellen Reynolds, age 89 of Augusta, passed peacefully away on Friday evening, May 17, 2019. Martha was born in Augusta and graduated as salutatorian of Harlem HS in 1945. She worked several years at Fort Gordon and later in the insurance business but spent most of her life as a mother and homemaker. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Julia Rabun Reynolds and Clarence Washington Reynolds; one sister, Anita Coleman; one brother, Richard Reynolds; and one niece, Sandra Ferrell. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Albert Ciccarello; one daughter, Melanie Kolpitcke (Centerville, OH); two grandsons: Andrew K. Kolpitcke (Centerville, OH) and Bryan J. Kolpitcke (Fairborn, OH); one sister, Evelyn Morris (Appling, GA); one brother and sister-in-law, Julian & Virginia Reynolds (Dublin, GA); and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors at the Warren Baptist Church chapel at 1 pm on Thursday, May 23. A celebration of life service will begin at 2 pm with Reverend Dave Dillard officiating, followed by interment in the Harlem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Warren Baptist Church, 3203 Washington Rd., Augusta, GA 30907.



Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 22, 2019