|
|
Martha Faye Peek
Beech Island, South Carolina—Mrs. Martha Faye Peek, 74, entered into rest on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center.
A celebration of life memorial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 12, 2019 in Historic First Baptist Church in Beech Island with Pastor Gregory Williams officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church.
Faye was the loving daughter of the late Dorothy Horton of Montevallo, AL and Aubrey J. Allen of Augusta, GA. Faye was a native of Augusta. She retired from Southern Bell in Asheville, NC. After her retirement, she worked alongside her brother Thomas in the family business, Mixon Construction where she served as office manager for many years.
Faye loved the Lord Jesus Christ, her family, and many friends. She found much enjoyment in dancing, music, and yoga. She was a member of Historic First Baptist Church in Beech Island. She was the classic "Southern Beauty" whose demeanor was refined and gracious. Through the years she taught many of life's lessons to her nieces and nephews. She was truly a blessing to her family and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her brothers Thomas Mixon (Cynthia) of Beech Island and John Kirkland of Augusta; her sister, Mary Hancock of AL; nieces and nephews Cathleen Dye, Brandon and Bailey Kirkland all of Augusta, Michael Mixon (Bonnie) of Beech Island, Patrick Mixon of Beaufort, SC, and Jill Ferguson (Bob) of Gastonia, NC. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sheril Gordon for showing such love and kindness to Faye as her caregiver and friend.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, June Allen.
The family requests that memorials be made to , 106 SRP Dr. Evans, GA 30809.
Visit the online register at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/10/2019 - 08/11/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019