Martha Gibbs Marohn
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Augusta. Mrs. Martha Gibbs Marohn, wife of the late Dr. Norman Marohn.
Mrs. Marohn was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. She was a longtime member of Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Mrs. Marohn is survived by her son: Hugh C. "Pete" Middleton, (Debbie) Monticello, GA; granddaughter: Tyler Loree Middleton, Nashville, TN; grandson: Zachary Ryan Middleton (Rachel) Portland, OR; great-granddaughters : Dorothy Martha Middleton and Helen Valkyrie Middleton of Portland, OR; sister-in-law: Joyce Seago Gibbs, Augusta, GA; brother-in-law: Bill Millians, Millegdeville,GA and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded into death by her parents; James Embry Gibbs and Loree Walton Gibbs; her sisters: Marguerite Gibbs, Betty Owens Williams, Christina "Sis" Hardy Kauffmann; brothers: George Edward Gibbs, Jim Gibbs and Bob Gibbs.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to her caregiver Jannie Zellars.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in the chapel at Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church with Dr. Mike Cash and Rev. Greg Hatfield officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity on the Hill UMC, 1330 Monte Sano Ave. Augusta, GA 30904 or charity of one's choice
.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/19/2020