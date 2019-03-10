|
Mrs. Martha Hamilton Kirk, 96, went home to be with her Savior on Friday, March8, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Westover Memorial Park with Reverend Doctor Kevin Steele officiating.
Martha was born in Daviess County, Kentucky, February 16, 1923, the daughter of James Clement and Mamie Elliott Hamilton. She was married to her beloved husband of 70 years, John Robert "Bob" Kirk. They lived in Owensboro, KY, Swainsboro, GA and moved to Augusta in 1961. In November of 2018, Martha and Bob moved to Shadow Oaks Assisted Living, Aiken, SC. Martha worked for many years as a secretary and medical insurance clerk. Until health declined, she and Bob were active workers in National Hills Baptist Church, where they were charter members. Martha was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend. In later years, she enjoyed tending her flowers, bird watching, oil painting, newspaper crosswords and keeping up with the grandkids. She will be dearly missed.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Robert M. Kirk.
She is survived by her husband, sons, Jim (Cindy) and Dan (Lee) Kirk; a daughter in law, Janet Kirk; a sister, Lida Ruth Smith; seven grandchildren, Brice, Robby ((Jacquelyn), Brittany (Jimmy LeBert), Chris, Steven, Leanne and Michael; two nephews, Tommy and Steven Smith and a niece, Sherrie (Tim) Driver.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers of Shadow Oaks and St. Joseph Hospice, for their loving care of Martha. We thank God for you!
Friends may greet the family, at the graveside, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made, to the .
