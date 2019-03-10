Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Kirk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Hamilton Kirk


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha Hamilton Kirk Obituary
Mrs. Martha Hamilton Kirk, 96, went home to be with her Savior on Friday, March8, 2019.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Westover Memorial Park with Reverend Doctor Kevin Steele officiating.

Martha was born in Daviess County, Kentucky, February 16, 1923, the daughter of James Clement and Mamie Elliott Hamilton. She was married to her beloved husband of 70 years, John Robert "Bob" Kirk. They lived in Owensboro, KY, Swainsboro, GA and moved to Augusta in 1961. In November of 2018, Martha and Bob moved to Shadow Oaks Assisted Living, Aiken, SC. Martha worked for many years as a secretary and medical insurance clerk. Until health declined, she and Bob were active workers in National Hills Baptist Church, where they were charter members. Martha was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend. In later years, she enjoyed tending her flowers, bird watching, oil painting, newspaper crosswords and keeping up with the grandkids. She will be dearly missed.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Robert M. Kirk.

She is survived by her husband, sons, Jim (Cindy) and Dan (Lee) Kirk; a daughter in law, Janet Kirk; a sister, Lida Ruth Smith; seven grandchildren, Brice, Robby ((Jacquelyn), Brittany (Jimmy LeBert), Chris, Steven, Leanne and Michael; two nephews, Tommy and Steven Smith and a niece, Sherrie (Tim) Driver.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers of Shadow Oaks and St. Joseph Hospice, for their loving care of Martha. We thank God for you!

Friends may greet the family, at the graveside, following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made, to the .

Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at; www.plattsfuneralhome.com

Platt's Funeral Home

721 Crawford Avenue,

Augusta, GA 30904, 706-733-3636.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now