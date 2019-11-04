|
Mrs. Martha Hammonds Peterson
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Martha Hammonds Peterson, of Carriage Lane, entered into rest November 3, 2019 . Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with the Rev. Martris Mims officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Peterson, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Brenda L. Hammonds; three brothers, Rev. Matthew K. Hammonds, James Allen Hammonds and Timothy Maurice Hammonds; six sisters, Ora Mae Mims, Alice Schoultz, Mary Kenner, Nettie (James) Thurmond, Betty H. Davis and Beverly H. Curry; three grandchildren, eight great grandchildren , one great great grandchild; son-in-law, Harvey Nichols; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Nov. 5, 2019
