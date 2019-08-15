|
|
Mrs. Martha Heard
Evans, GA—Mrs. Martha Heard, beloved wife of the late Leonard Heard, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Chapel at Warren Baptist Church with Dr. David McKinley officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
Mrs. Heard was a long time member of Warren Baptist. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her children; Earl Heard (Marie), Tony Heard, Debbie Heard and Lisa Anderson (Billy), her grandchildren; Stephen Heard (Dena), Jeremy Heard, Kristen Reese (Jamie), Brittney Lopez (Sloan), Brandy Tukes and Billie McDonald, as well as eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers; Buster Parrish, Bill Parrish and Hugh Parrish (Beth), and a sister; Lynda Parrish.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the at .
