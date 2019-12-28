Home

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
Martha Hobbs Miles Obituary
Martha Hobbs Miles
Augusta, GA—Martha Hobbs Miles, wife of the late Richard J. "Jack" Miles, entered into rest Friday, December 27, 2019, at her residence.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 1:00 from Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Miles, daughter of the late Nettie Louise Phillips Hobbs and William Butler Hobbs, was born in Waynesboro, GA, and was a homemaker. She was a member of the CSRA golf team at Green Meadows Golf Club and she played tournaments all over the state. She was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan.
She is survived by her daughters, Carolynn M. Clampitt (Harry), of Martinez, Janice A. Morgan, of Grovetown, and Barbara DeGatis, of Martinez; her sons, Richard Miles, Jr (Valerie), of Evans, and David Miles (Vickie), of Augusta; her brother, Jimmy Hobbs (Lannette); her grandchildren, Michelle Imrich (Ken), John DeGatis, Vivian Taylor (Alex), Hunter Drenth, April Haworth, Wayne Frazier, Jennifer Best, and Frank Allen; and her great grandchildren, Tyner Holmes, Calista DeGatis, Chase DeGatis, Holley Haworth and Joseph Haworth.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
The family appreciates the loving care given by her caregivers, Becky, Linda, Dee, and Annette, over the years.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/29/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019
