Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnston First Baptist Church
Johnston, SC
Martha Johnson Clark


1927 - 2019
Martha Johnson Clark Obituary
Martha Johnson Clark
Johnston, SC—Martha Johnson Clark, 91, wife of the late Robert J. Clark of Johnston, SC entered into rest on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Johnston First Baptist Church with burial in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Johnston, SC.
Mrs. Clark was born in Trenton, SC and was the daughter of the late Luther and Tula May Gay Johnson. She was a retired secretary for Herlong Financial, and she was a member of Johnston First Baptist Church where she was secretary for many years.
Survivors include one son, William (Cindy) Clark; one daughter, Trish (Steve) Moore; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Johnston First Baptist Church, 700 Church St., Johnston, SC 29832.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home in Edgefield, SC.
Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 25, 2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019
