Martha Joyce Starnes
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest Wednesday, November 6, 2019, Mrs. Martha Joyce Starnes, 82, loving wife of 62 years to Mr. Tom Starnes.
Mrs. Starnes was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a dedicated member of Martinez United Methodist Church, where she taught children's Sunday school classes. Mrs. Starnes was also an administrative assistant at Martinez United Methodist Church, retiring after 43 years, 3 months.
In addition to her husband, family members include: a son, Tommy Starnes (Traci); grandsons: Spencer Starnes and Davis Starnes; brothers: Jimmy Tankersley (Shirley) and Leonard Tankersley (Dean); sister-in-law, Linda Tankersley. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Tankersley.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Martinez United Methodist Church with Rev. Gary McWhorter officiating. Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be her son, her grandsons and Mark Bartles, Hal Cohen and Grant Sutton. Honorary pallbearers will be the McDonald Sunday School Class.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Tower, 724 Greene Street, Augusta GA 30901 or North Georgia Methodist Children's Home for Orphans, 1967 Lakeside Parkway, Building 400, Tucker, GA 30084.
The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/08/2019, 11/09/2019
