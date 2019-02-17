|
|
Mrs. Martha Lanier Gunn, 63, entered into rest February 15, 2019.
Martha grew up in Grovetown, GA and was the daughter of the late Hoyt James Lanier and the late Doris Key Blackwell. She was retired from Augusta Child Enrichment. Martha was a member of the First Primitive Baptist Church, Augusta. She was a devoted wife, mother and her greatest love was her grandchildren. Martha enjoyed spending time with her family going to the beach and camping at the lake.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 45 years, Edwin Gunn; sons, James Lewis "Jamie" Gunn (Kristin) of Harlem, Jason Robert Gunn (Elizabeth) of Dearing; daughter, Jessica Marie Lee (Trey) of Grovetown; brother, Monte Hires Lanier (Jane) of Colorado; and grandchildren, Kaitlynn Gunn, Jackson Gunn, and Maddie Gunn.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in the chapel of Beggs Funeral Home with Chaplain Mike Side and Brother Jack McCorkle officiating. Interment will follow at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call at the home of Jamie and Kristen Gunn, 1407 Country Woods Lane, Harlem, GA.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Rescare and Homestead Hospice for the excellent care they have provided during Martha's illness.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Martha Gunn.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019