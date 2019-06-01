Home

Martha M. Lewis


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha M. Lewis Obituary
Mrs. Martha M. Lewis, 95, entered into rest on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at her residence.

Her funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Christmas officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 until 4:00 PM.

Please visit www.rowlandfordfuuneralhome.com for her full obituary and to leave condolences.

Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 1, 2019
