|
|
Mrs. Martha M. Lewis, 95, entered into rest on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at her residence.
Her funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Christmas officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 until 4:00 PM.
Please visit www.rowlandfordfuuneralhome.com for her full obituary and to leave condolences.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 1, 2019