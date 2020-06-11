Martha McCall Tremble
Jonesboro, GA—Martha McCall Tremble was born to the parentage of Elisha and Inez (Davis) McCall, Sr. on February 18, 1935 in Stapleton, Georgia. She lived most of her adult life in Miami, FL and return to Georgia in 2010 upon retirement.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Son: Harold Stone, siblings: Julia Terrell, Bobbie Hilson, Paul McCall, Susie Murray and Katie McCloud.
Martha leaves to cherish her memories: Four Children: Janice Gayles, Milton (Lisa) Tremble, Veronica (David, Sr.) Johnson and Jacqueline (Michael) Williams; Thirteen Grandchildren: Twelve Great-Grandchildren; her siblings: Lonzie McCall, Cora Peeples, Eurine Heard, Murdine Heggs, Mack McCall, Elisha McCall, Judie McCall and Alice Batts, and a host of other family members and friends.
Graveside Service will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:00PM from New Hope AME Church Cemetery, Louisville, GA.
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
June 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bridges Funeral Home, Inc.
