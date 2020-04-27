|
|
Mrs. Martha Pauline Clifton Sessums
Hazlehurst, GA—Miles Funeral Home in Hazlehurst announces the graveside service for Mrs. Martha Pauline Clifton Sessums, age 97, who passed away at her residence on Sunday, April 26, 2020 after a lengthy illness. A private burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in the Hazlehurst Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Steele officiating.
Mrs. Sessums was born and raised in Hazlehurst, Georgia. She lived in Augusta for 65 years before moving to Byron, Ga. in 2007. She was the daughter of the late Minnie Bryant Clifton and the late William Lawrence Clifton of Lumber City, Ga. She was a loving wife for 53 years to her late husband, Joy Davis Sessums, Sr. She was preceded in death by her brothers: William L. Clifton, Jr. George W. Clifton, and Frank Clifton; Sisters: Willie Bell Clifton Godwin, Louise Clifton Brewer, and Lois Clifton Kent. She was a graduate of Hazlehurst High School, and was a secretary at Lilly Tulip Cup Company, Augusta, Ga. for over 30 years. Mrs. Sessums was a charter member of National Hills Baptist Church in Augusta and more recently Centerville Baptist Church in Centerville, Ga.
Survivors include: Son, Joy Davis Sessums, Jr. (Carol), Perry, Ga. Daughter, Janice Sessums Gibson (Kenneth) Byron, Ga. Sister, Anna Lee Clifton Fletcher, Sarasota, Fl.; and many nieces and nephews.
MILES FUNERAL HOME IN HAZLEHURST IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - April 28, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020