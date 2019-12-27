|
|
Ms. Martha Rae Hardy
Atlanta, GA—Ms. Martha Rae Hardy, of Dawson Lane, entered into rest December 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 am Monday, December 30, 2019 at Republican Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Willie Patten, Jr., officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Ms. Hardy, a native of Edgefield County was a 1984 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. She attended Benedict College, Columbia, SC.
Survivors include her dedicated companion, Darren Leslie; a son, Wallace(Keisha) Hardy; her loving mother, Mary M. Hardy; a brother, Wallace Hardy, Jr.,; four grandchildren; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. NO PUBLIC VIEWING.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - December 28, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019