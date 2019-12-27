Home

Brightharp & Sons
250 Coral Street
Edgefield , SC 29824
803-637-4900
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Republican Grove Baptist Church
Ms. Martha Rae Hardy
Atlanta, GA—Ms. Martha Rae Hardy, of Dawson Lane, entered into rest December 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 am Monday, December 30, 2019 at Republican Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Willie Patten, Jr., officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Ms. Hardy, a native of Edgefield County was a 1984 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. She attended Benedict College, Columbia, SC.
Survivors include her dedicated companion, Darren Leslie; a son, Wallace(Keisha) Hardy; her loving mother, Mary M. Hardy; a brother, Wallace Hardy, Jr.,; four grandchildren; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. NO PUBLIC VIEWING.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
The Augusta Chronicle - December 28, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
