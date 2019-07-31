|
|
Martha Rowley
Grovetown, GA—Mrs. Martha Adeline Rowley, 87, entered into rest on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Mrs. Rowley worked at the American Red Cross and was a homemaker whose greatest passion was gardening. She actively maintained a vibrant greenhouse of flowers and healthy vegetable garden. She enjoyed going to eat with family and friends, playing bingo, and spending time with her beloved cat, Prissy. When time permitted, Mrs. Rowley loved to travel with her husband to Branson, Missouri; the mountains, Florida and Clarks Hill Lake.
Mrs. Rowley is preceded in death by her parents, George and Sally Wall; son, Anthony Rowley; brother, George Walls; sister, Elizabeth Pickelsimer; and the love of her life, Mr. W.A. "Bill" Rowley.
Survivors include her brother, Tommy (Delores) Wall, numerous nieces and nephews; and faithful friends who loved her dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 3pm, Friday August 2, 2019 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior at Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Red Cross American Red Cross, PO Box 37839 Boone, IA 50037-0839 or St. Jude Children's Medical Center 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - August 1, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019